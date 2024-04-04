Ex-Reps Dep Speaker Slams Wike Over Political Buccaneers Comment

Erstwhile House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Austin Okpara yesterday accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike of churning out lies to massage his ego. Commenting on the political crisis in Rivers State, Okpara described Wike’s utterances at a Tuesday media event in Abuja as “the litany of lies churned out in his characteristic manner.”

He added: “One will not fail to acknowledge his statecraft as being turbulent in stirring out falsities and fiction aimed at massaging a failing ego and the need to cast a superhero image to continue to win the confidence of those who do not know him well.” During his interaction with media executives, Wike labelled the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State as “expired politicians” and “political buccaneers”.

Last week, Uche Secondus, Abiye Sekibo, Lee Maeba and Celestine Omehia urged President Bola Tinubu to caution the minister. However, Okpara said: “A chronic liar metaphorically is like a leopard that cannot change its spot. “The interview he granted was without a doubt cast in falsity without any iota or atom of truth.”