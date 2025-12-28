Ex-Rep Urges Sanwo-Olu To Boost Welfare Interventions For PLWDs

A former federal lawmaker representing Lagos Mainland Constituency, Femi Shofolahan, has urged Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and governments at all levels to intensify welfare interventions for Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs), particularly in housing, employment and social support.

Shofolahan made the call in Lagos while speaking as guest speaker at the 2025 Christmas get-together and presentation of food items organised by the Kehinde Oshilaja Foundation at Evans Square, Ebute-Metta.

He appealed to political leaders, affluent Nigerians and philanthropists to always remember PLWDs, especially during festive seasons when families and communities gather to celebrate.

According to him, persons living with disabilities should not be treated as second-class citizens but recognised as valuable members of society with abilities and aspirations despite their challenges.

“Persons living with disabilities are humans like everyone else, with great abilities and aspirations. We must stop differentiating them and instead embrace them with love and equal treatment,” he said.

The former lawmaker and ex-board member of Lagos State University, Ojo, further called on governments to adopt deliberate and inclusive policies to improve the welfare, education and overall wellbeing of PLWDs.

He stressed that consistent support from government and well-meaning Nigerians is critical, particularly during festive periods.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Kehinde Oshilaja Foundation, Comrade Kehinde Oshilaja, urged the Federal Government to review the proposed tax reforms scheduled to take effect in January 2025, warning that such measures could negatively impact vulnerable groups and charitable organisations.

He thanked donors and supporters for sustaining the foundation’s annual Christmas outreach and appealed to Nigerians not to neglect PLWDs amid prevailing economic challenges.

In his sermon, Prophet Emmanuel Fagbemi of Idapo Mimo Aladura, National Headquarters, Ebute-Metta, encouraged Nigerians to remain grateful to God in all circumstances.

He also urged governments to prioritise grassroots support for PLWDs, including the creation of local government databases to enable effective and targeted welfare planning.

Highlights of the event included the distribution of food packs and cash support to beneficiaries, as well as goodwill messages from PLWDs who attended from different parts of Lagos State.