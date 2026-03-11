Ex-Rep Member, Kolawole Takes Oath As New Ondo APC Chairman

Former House of Representative member, Kolawole Babatunde on Wednesday, 11 March, 2026 took the oath of office as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Ondo State.

Kolawole took the oath of office alongside other elected executives following the conduct of the party’s state congress.

The motion for the swearing-in was moved by the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement, Femi Fadairo.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was represented at the congress by his deputy, Olayide Adelami.

It will be recalled that the earlier congress was halted following an order by the Federal High Court in Akure, which restrained the APC and relevant stakeholders from conducting the exercise.

However, in a letter signed by the National Chairman of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda, and the National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, the party informed stakeholders of its intention to hold a fresh state congress on March 11.

The party stated in the letter that the issues which led to the court injunction had been resolved internally and that the crisis surrounding the congress had been settled.

Following this resolution, the congress proceeded, leading to the emergence and swearing-in of the Kolawole Babatunde-led executive council of the party in Ondo State.