Ex-Rep Faults Christian Genocide Claims

Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Federal Commissioner Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma yesterday dismissed the claims of Christian genocide in the country.

Speaking on TVC, he labelled the allegations misleading and dangerous, calling for stronger diplomatic engagement with the United States Congress to counter what he described as “false and misleading narratives”.

The ex-House of Representatives member also faulted the claims that the government is complicit in mass killings. He said: “I do not believe the government is involved in any genocide. That is far from the truth.

“Yes, people have been killed—Christians have been killed, Muslims have been killed— but to generalise that the Nigerian government is behind such acts is false and dangerous.”

The ex-legislator expressed concern over what he described as one-sided reports presented before members of the U.S. Congress, particularly Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Christopher Smith, urging Nigerian diplomats to rise to the occasion in defending the nation’s image abroad. Agbonayinma said: “Do we even have the right people in Washington DC? What is our Foreign Affairs Ministry doing?