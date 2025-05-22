Ex-REC: LG Elections Lack Credibility, Fairness, Competitiveness

Share

Erstwhile Benue State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Samuel Egwu has dismissed local government election in Nigeria as “often lacking credibility, fairness, and competitiveness”.

The professor made comment at the 13th Annual Conference of the Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions (FOSIECON) in Jos. According to him, the lack of credibility in the election process is weakening democracy in the country.

The University of Jos (UNJOS) lecturer praised FOSIECON for its commitment to strengthening democratic institutions at the local level, urging reforms to enhance the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs)’s autonomy and effectiveness.

Egwu said: “Democracy is weakening globally, with increasing authoritarian pushback. In Nigeria, this trend is visible in how local government elections are manipulated, often lacking credibility, fairness, and competitiveness.

“Since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, local elections have faced serious flaws. “The ruling parties dominate all 36 states, many states delay or avoid elections, appointing caretaker committees instead, electoral fraud is widespread.

“Local elections in many states reflect ‘electoral authoritarianism”’, elections manipulated to maintain control, giving only an illusion of democracy.

He noted that the problem lies not just in SIECs but in Nigeria’s political culture and elite-driven politics, where power and state resources are captured at all levels.

