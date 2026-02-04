Ex-PSG Star Slams Italy Over Treatment Of Nigerian Players

Super Eagles forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have both left their Italian clubs amid concerns over how they were treated by club hierarchies.

Following the development, a former Super Eagles defender, Godwin Okpara, has criticised the treatment of Nigerian players in Italy following Lookman’s departure from Atalanta BC.

New Telegraph reports that Okpara insisted that the pattern of poor treatment of Nigerian footballers in Serie A has been evident for years.

Lookman, 28, recently completed a €40 million move to Atlético Madrid, bringing his time in Italy to an end.

His exit has reignited debate over the handling of Nigerian stars in Italian football, with Okpara pointing to Victor Osimhen’s past experiences as further evidence of what he described as a recurring issue.

Okpara Questions Italy’s Treatment Of Nigerian Players

Commenting on Lookman’s move, the ex-Strasbourg and PSG defender praised the winger’s character but highlighted ongoing issues with how Nigerian footballers are treated in Italy’s top flight.

READ ALSO:

“When you look at Lookman, he is a player that the whole nation loves, he’s a humble person and a well-determined player,” Okpara said to New Telegraph. “What I observe in this Italian league is the way they are treating our players. I don’t understand. Lookman is not the first player.”

He added that many Nigerian stars have been affected by similar treatment in Italy, noting that their performance often improves after leaving the league.

‘Osimhen Was There Too’ – Ex-PSG Defender

Okpara also pointed to Osimhen’s spell in Italy, highlighting similarities between the former Napoli striker’s experience and Lookman’s recent situation.

“When you look at when [Victor] Osimhen was there, the same issue,” he added. “Most of our players are having issues in the Italian league. I don’t know why. And at the end of the day, when they leave there, you see that their game changes. Look at what Osimhen is doing in Galatasaray.”

Lookman departs Atalanta after making a name for himself as one of Serie A’s top attackers and playing a pivotal role in the club’s Europa League campaign.

His next chapter takes him to Atlético Madrid, where he will become just the second Nigerian to feature for the men’s team, following in the footsteps of Abass Lawal.

Los Colchoneros fans will be eager to see the Super Eagles forward in action as Atlético take on Real Betis in tomorrow’s Copa del Rey quarterfinal.