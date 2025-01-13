Ex-Presidential Candidate Opposes INEC’s Demand For ₦126bn

Share

…Insists on benefits of electronic voting

The presidential candidate of the Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA) in 2019, Prof Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission’s insistence that the National Assembly should approve N126 billion for the 2025 elections is unrealistic.

She stated that the current financial capacity and economic situation of the country do not align with such a demand.

She said these in a statement on Monday titled: “Not again INEC, ₦126 Billion, No!” Adesanya-Davies reacts!” She, however, stated that electronic voting has benefits.

She recalled that she had recommended that, the Electronic Online Voting (EOLV) adopted by the National Orientation Agency while presenting the Grand Finale of the 7 for 7 National Values Charter Campus Debate and Capacity-Building Debate 2024 at Lagos, Nigeria, is highly notable and commendable; and would be ideal for 2027 elections.

She, however, said that INEC’s demand was very high.

She said: “Not again INEC, ₦126 billion for 2027 elections, Nigerians say No!” No now! Can’t you think of the masses for God’s sake? People are suffering!

There is poverty in the land, can’t you get it? Which election high budget again? You people should please wake up and alleviate the poverty in the land at all costs and allow us to rest.

“The cost of living has skyrocketed! Nigerians aren’t coping! Hey there! The standard of living has really dropped. Can’t you get it? Is everything okay? Allow Nigerians to breathe for once! All ye managers of Nigeria!, Haba!”

“The need to embrace Electronic Online Voting (EOLV) system in 2027 elections in Nigeria can neither be overlooked nor overstressed as just demonstrated at the just concluded debate. This push for digital transformation in Nigeria’s electoral process is driven by the numerous advantages it offers, as the Holy Writ says, ‘WISDOM IS PROFITABLE TO DIRECT” – Ecclesiastes 10:10 (KJV).

“This scriptural verse highlights the importance of wisdom in guiding and directing our decisions and actions. It emphasizes that wisdom is a valuable and profitable resource that can help us navigate life’s choices and challenges and make informed choices as a Nation towards national prosperity.

“Voting in Nigeria’s electoral process has been marred by allegations of excessive funds, fraud, violence, and disenfranchisement. The use of manual voting systems has been criticized for its susceptibility to manipulation and the lack of transparency in the counting process. Therefore, EOLV offers a solution to these problems by providing a secure, transparent, and efficient means of casting and counting votes.”

She added: “Benefits of Electronic Online Voting would include: Increased accessibility for all voters, even voters with disabilities, those living in remote areas, and Nigerians in the diaspora. This can lead to higher voter turnout and a more representative election outcome.”

“Towards Improved Efficiency: EOLV would automate the counting process, reducing the risk of human error and speeding up the announcement of election results; while there would be no sharing of money to/amongst the delegates.

“It would enhance security because Modern EOLV systems incorporate advanced security features, such as encryption and voter verification processes, to protect the integrity of the election,” she further explains.”

Speaking about environmental Benefits, Adesanya-Davies said, “EOLV would reduce the environmental impact of elections by minimizing the need for people to be running around, travelling from one place to another, paper ballots and other materials.

“Electronic Online Voting (EOLV) benefits would include “Less Funding” with its advantages of cost savings, such as no paper usage, no printing and distribution costs, as well as minimized logistical expenses.

“We would recall that, “The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had budgeted a total sum of N355 billion for the polls in the 2023 fiscal year budget for the election.”

It had been reported that INEC firmly rejected the N40 billion allocated to it in the 2025 federal budget and described the figure as grossly inadequate for its constitutional responsibilities.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, presented the commission’s case during a budget defence session at the National Assembly on Friday. Addressing the joint committee on INEC and Electoral Matters, chaired by Senator Sarafadeen Alli (APC, Oyo South), Yakubu opined the increasing financial burden of conducting elections in Nigeria.

“Our proposal for the 2025 budget, provision requires the sum of over ₦126 billion. We have the document that has provided details line by line on how we intended to spend the ₦126 billion.

“We would like the support of the National Assembly to enable us to achieve our responsibilities in the first line charge, and most of these responsibilities are constitutional.

“In a nutshell, the ₦40 billion budget envelope given to us for 2025 will not cover 1/3 of projected expenses which totally amounts to over ₦126 billion.

Adesanya-Davies concluded: “The adoption of Electronic Online Voting in Nigeria would be a necessary step towards enhancing and ensuring the integrity and transparency of the country’s electoral process while cutting down costs in view of the current individual’s poverty level, low standard of living and the nation’s poor economy.

“The adoption of electronic online voting in Nigeria’s 2027 elections has the potential to transform the country’s electoral process by minimizing costs, increasing accessibility, improving efficiency, enhancing security, increasing voter participation, and reducing environmental impact, online voting can help ensure that Nigeria’s elections are free, fair, and transparent. By implementing EOLV systems, our governments can reap these benefits while minimizing costs.”

Share

Please follow and like us: