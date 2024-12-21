Ex-Presidential Candidate Mourns Ibadan, Anambra, Abuja Stampedes’ Victims

Share

…Calls for probes

The Presidential candidate of Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA) in the 2019 election, Prof Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, has described the death of many people including children in stampedes in Ibadan, Anambra and Abuja as very sad and sorrowful.

In a statement issued on Saturday, she urged the authorities to kindly conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents.

She also appealed to Nigerians to come together as a nation to support the families of the victims and work towards preventing such tragedies in the future.

No fewer than 30 people died in a stampede in Ibadan a few days ago. Also, 17 people reportedly died in a stampede during rice distribution in Anambra on Saturday while about 10 fatalities were recorded in Abuja where palliatives were being distributed at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja.

As details of Saturday’s stampedes were being awaited, Prof Adesanya-Davies condoled with the bereaved families, their friends and relatives; the Oyo State and Anambra State governments as well as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja.

She also condoled with the ex-wife of Ooni of Ife, Evang. Silekunola Naomi; and the Director of Agidigbo FM, Ibadan, Oyo State, Oriyomi Hamzat.

She said: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives at the Ibadan, Anambra and Abuja stampedes. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims. The death of minors and other people without any doubt is a devastating blow to our nation, and I can only imagine the pain and grief that the families must be going through.”

“As a former presidential candidate, I’ve always advocated for the welfare and safety of our citizens, especially children. These tragedies are stark reminders of our poor Nigerian economic situation, lack of poverty alleviation and unavailable seasonal palliatives by the government.

“I urge the authorities to kindly conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. We must also come together as a nation to support the families of the victims and work towards preventing such tragedies in the future.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace. May God grant their families the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss. In the future, such events will need proper planning, organization, and crowd control measures in public events.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"