Ex-Presidential Aspirant Condoles Ondo Govt, Family Over Akeredolu’s Death

A former Presidential aspirant, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has commiserated with the family of the late governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and the State government.

Ikubese in his condolence message said Akeredolu has done his bit and departed to meet his creator in the world beyond.

However, he advised the incumbent governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa to bring all the political gladiators together for the benefit and progress of the State.

Ikubese commiserated with members of his immediate family, residents of the state, Nigerians, and members of the international community, on the death of Akeredolu, who he said had done his bits and passed on to be with his Creator.

He said he was not oblivious of the high-tension power politics that played out amongst the various camps in the later days of the deceased Governor, he, however, implored the newly sworn-in Governor to put the interest of the state ahead of all other considerations.

His words “Mr Governor should bear it in mind that henceforth every of his actions is being documented by history and posterity will churn out his score card at the end of his tenure.

“He should therefore let his actions be guided by equity and fairness, in the overall interest of the greater majority of the populace of Ondo state, that posterity be kind to him.

“In the same spirit, I appeal to all the various political gladiators who are gunning for the office of the Governor in the fast-approaching 2024 gubernatorial election, to be fair in their dealings, while putting the overall interest of the state first, as power belongs to God.

“If the reason for which we seek political office is to use the commonwealth of the people to serve them and make their lives better, then there should be no place for desperation.

“While we are in a democracy, wherein people are at liberty to freely express their opinions, I implore that we should respect the dead and the sensitivities of the bereaved family, in the conveyance of our opinions in these trying times.”