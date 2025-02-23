Ex-Presidential Amnesty Students Back Otuaro

Share

Former leaders of the National Association of Presidential Amnesty Students (NAPAS) have expressed their support for the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Administrator Dennis Otuaro.

In a statement yesterday by the immediate past President Patrick Ipidei, NAPASA condemned the Niger Delta Liberators and Ex-Agitators Forum (NDLEF)’s protests against Otuaro.

The group said: “We have watched with shock the repeated attack on the person of the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme by some self-acclaimed stakeholders of the PAP.

“While we are not against constructive criticism of any public office holder in Niger Delta, we are appalled by the antics of a socalled new group, Niger Delta Liberators and Ex-Agitators Forum, which assembled a group of Bwari residents to protest against the leadership of PAP on Wednesday.

“As beneficiaries of the PAP scholarship and as stakeholders, we have observed the 10-month leadership of Dr. Dennis Otuaro and we are convinced of his deliberate steps to reposition the PAP for greater productivity.”

The group pointed out that since taking over the leadership of PAP, Otuaro had been working with his usual passion for the region’s development, stressing that he had not departed from the objectives of making the programme more responsive and effective in peace sustenance in the Niger Delta.

