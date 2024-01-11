Ex-President Jonathan Loses Elder Sister, Obebhatein

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has lost his elder sister, Madam Obebhatein Jonathan.

She passed on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, after a brief illness, at the age of seventy, according to a statement by the ex-president’s media aide, Ikechukwu Eze

The statement noted that the deceased popularly known as Amissi was a retired teacher, businesswoman, a loving mother and grandmother who lived a dedicated life of service to God and humanity.

It added that she was a devout Christian, a virtuous woman and a role model to many within and outside her community.

According to the statement, the burial of the deceased has been scheduled for Tuesday 16th February,

2024. The statement, however, added that the details of the funeral rites would be announced by the family.

“Madam Obebhatein Jonathan is survived by three children, siblings, including His Excellency

Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and her mother Mama Eunice Afeni-Jonathan,” it said.