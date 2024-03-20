Ex-police Officer Jailed 20 Years for Torturing Black Men

Former Mississippi police officer, Hunter Elward, has been sentenced to 20 years for his role in torturing two black men in their own home. Elward is the first of six officers due to be sentenced this week. The victims were beaten, shocked with stun guns and sexually assaulted by the officers who burst in without a warrant in 2023. One of them was also shot in the mouth.

The group pleaded guilty to federal civil rights offences in August, reports the BBC. Elward’s sentencing will be followed by the other five: Christian Dedmon, Brett McAlpin, Jefferey Middleton, Daniel Opdyke and Joshua Hartfield. Yesterday, US District Judge Tom Lee called Elward’s crimes “egregious and despicable”, local media reported.

Each faces the possibility of decades in prison on the charges, which include conspiracy against rights, obstructions of justice, deprivation of rights under colour of law, discharge of a firearm under a crime of violence, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.