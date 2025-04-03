Ex-Police Officer Allegedly Kills 2 Family Members, One Other Over Land Dispute In Badagry

Share

The Yovoyan Community in Badagry area of Lagos State, was thrown into mourning on Tuesday morning when an ex-police officer, allegedly shot and killed two family members and one other person over a land dispute.

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that Mr Richard Atideka, Mrs Latevi Atideka, both from Yovoyan community, and Mr Muji Onilude from the neighboring Gberefu community, were killed by the ex-police officer and his accomplice.

A survivor of the attack, Mr David Atideka, recounted the harrowing experience, stating that the incident occurred between 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. in the Atideka compound.

“I was inside my room discussing with my wife when I stepped out to urinate. As I did, I saw two armed men entering the compound. I quickly hid nearby.

“They entered my room, asked for me, and immediately shot my wife in the head. Out of fear, I ran to inform my elder brother, but when I arrived, I found his lifeless body—he had been shot too,” David narrated.

He further alleged that he saw his elder brother, the suspect, the ex-police officer, along with another armed person, leaving the compound after killing his wife and brother.

“The person I saw was my brother, the police officer. I recognised him clearly,” he said. NAN learnt that the alleged suspected killer had been in a long-standing dispute with his brothers over land ownership.

A reliable source disclosed that the suspect had been at – tempting to seize land from David and Richard Atideka. “They had taken the matter to court, where the suspect was arrested and detained, but later released on bail.

They were due for a final court judgment this Thursday,” the source revealed. Meanwhile, Mr Yusuf Onilude, the son of slain Muji Onilude, said his father had just left his room moments before he was murdered. “My father came to my room at about 2:10 a.m. We spoke for a few minutes before he left.”

