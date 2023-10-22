Ex-polaris Boss, Tinubu Admonishes Golfsixes Organisers Against Complacency

Fatima Tinubu, the Iyalode of Lagos, and Innocent Ike, a former Managing Director at the Polaris Benk have unanimously cautioned the organisers of Golfsixes tournament to avoid complacency ostensibly to move the event to the next level.

The duo speaking to during the 2023 edition of the Golfsixses tournament which held at the Ikeja Golf Club in Lagos recently affirmed, “the event has come to stay and the tempo must be sustained.”

Tinubu participating in the tournament meant for the elderlies and retirees for the time believes, “This is a unique tournament, for the elders and retirees who have paid their dues for the game; it’s only natural that they are remembered and honoured in unique way as this Golfsixses tournament.

“Although, this is my first time to participate in the tournament, I love everything I’ve observed about it; it’s a game to help keep the body and soul physically, mentally and emotionally alert more people should come and be part of it;

hence my advice for the organisers is that they must not be carried away with the success they have achieved so far, but they should try and build on it to sustain the goals for which it was established.”