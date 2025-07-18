Ex-Plateau PDP Chairman Resigns From Party

Former Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Plateau State Amose Gombi has resigned his membership of the Party.

Gombi who was also Former Member Representing Kanke State Constituency in the Plateau House of Assembly from 2007 to 2011 disclosed his Resignation in a letter dated 17th July, 2025 addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman in Amper Seri Ward, Kanke LGC of the State.

The Former Acting PDP Chairman said his decision to leave the party was after deep reflection and wide consultation.

“I write to notify you of my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), with effect from today 17“ July, 2025,

“For the record, the PDP provided the platform on which I was elected to serve the good people of Kanke LGA in the Plateau State House of Assembly from 2007-2011. I also served the PDP as its elected Plateau State Deputy Chairman from a position, which I was made the State acting Chairman when the party needed direction, inclusion, stability and progress.

“Having played these roles, my resignation from the PDP is guided by a cause that is not only noble but one that cannot be ignored, postponed or compromised. in fact, I arrived at the decision to leave the party after deep reflection and wide consultation.

“Finally, as exit the PDP, I assure all patriots and associates that I shall rededicate myself to shared ideals and projects that give tangible results and hope to the citizenry.”

New Telegraph reports that Gombi is yet to announce his new party, however there are strong indication that he may likely Join the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and poverty Reduction Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda in the All Progressive Congress APC having come from the same Local Government Council.