Ex-Plateau Gov’ship Aspirant Resigns From PDP

A former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Plateau State, Brig. Gen. John Sura (Rtd) has announced his resignation from the party.

New Telegraph recalls that Gen. Sura was one of the aspirants for the governorship position in the 2023 primary election that produced incumbent Governor Caleb Mutfwang as flag bearer.

Announcing his resignation in a statement on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Gen. Sura promised to convene a meeting where he will address members of his support team, known as ‘Sura Club and the Liberation Family,’ on the reasons for his resignation from the party.

READ ALSO

“It has become imperative that I address you directly as my compatriots because you have been there with me since the early days when I joined politics and ran for the 2023 gubernatorial elections, till today.

“You might have heard the news of my resignation from the PDP. I owe you a moral duty to address you directly, although I have discussed this issue with some of you personally, I thought you were the first to know formally.

“I will arrange and fix a date to invite you as a Political Family to discuss further on the Reasons that necessitated my resignation and a collective resolution be taken,” he wrote.