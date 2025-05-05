Ex-plateau Deputy Gov, Tyoden, Is Dead

Share

P rof. Sonni Tyoden, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Plateau, is dead. Mr Simon Lalong, the immediate past governor of the state, confirmed the development to journalists yesterday in Jos.

Lalong, who visited the residence of the deceased to condole with the family, described his former deputy as a trusted political ally, confidante, teacher, and mentor.

“He brought significant stability, wisdom, and experience to our government. “He worked tirelessly to ensure that we had a successful eight years tenure.”

