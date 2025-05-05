New Telegraph

May 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ex-plateau Deputy Gov,…

Ex-plateau Deputy Gov, Tyoden, Is Dead

P rof. Sonni Tyoden, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Plateau, is dead. Mr Simon Lalong, the immediate past governor of the state, confirmed the development to journalists yesterday in Jos.

Lalong, who visited the residence of the deceased to condole with the family, described his former deputy as a trusted political ally, confidante, teacher, and mentor.

“He brought significant stability, wisdom, and experience to our government. “He worked tirelessly to ensure that we had a successful eight years tenure.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Methodist Bishop Debunks Maltreating Junior Priest
Read Next

Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 5
Share
Copy Link
×