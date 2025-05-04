Ex-Plateau Deputy Gov Tyoden Dies At 74

Share

Former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau South, Senator Simon Bako Lalong, has described the death of his former Deputy Governor, Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, as a monumental loss.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Tyoden, who served as Lalong’s deputy for eight years, died on Sunday in Jos at the age of 74 after a brief illness.

Until his death, Tyoden was a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and hailed from Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He served the State and nation in various capacities, including as a two-term Deputy Governor, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, and Commissioner for Higher Education in Plateau State.

In a press statement signed by his media aide, Makut Simon Macham, Senator Lalong said he was deeply pained by the passing of his political ally, describing him as a confidant, friend, and trusted partner.

Confirming the death, Lalong stated: “I am devastated by the loss of my former Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, who passed away in Jos on Sunday, 4th May 2025.”

The Senator, accompanied by some former members of his cabinet, visited the Rayfield residence of the deceased to condole with the bereaved family.

Lalong eulogized the late professor as a dependable and selfless public servant who contributed immensely to the success of the APC-led Rescue Administration in Plateau State. He noted that Tyoden brought stability, wisdom, and academic depth to governance.

“As an academic, Prof. Tyoden not only excelled in teaching and research but also mentored countless students who have gone on to excel in their respective careers,” he added.

Lalong prayed for the repose of his soul and extended his condolences to the widow, Mrs. Abigail Tyoden, and the entire family.

Responding on behalf of the family, Mr. Gyenu Tyoden expressed gratitude to Senator Lalong and his entourage for their visit and comforting words.

He acknowledged the cordial working relationship between the deceased and the former governor, saying the family appreciates the legacy Prof. Tyoden left behind in service to Plateau State and Nigeria.

He added that details of the burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

