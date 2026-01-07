Ex-PL Star Warns United Against Hiring Maresca

Former Liverpool and Leeds United defender Stephen Warnock has urged Manchester United to avoid appointing Enzo Maresca as their next permanent manager, questioning his suitability for the role.

Warnock has labelled Maresca a “Volatile” option, warning that appointing him would be an unnecessary gamble for Manchester United as they look for a successor to Ruben Amorim.

New Telegraph had Monday reported that Amorim was sacked just five days after Maresca’s exit from Stamford Bridge, prompting speculation that the Italian could emerge as a candidate at Old Trafford.

However, Warnock argues that Maresca’s history of clashes with club officials makes him a risky choice for a United side already grappling with internal instability.

“It’s interesting, isn’t it?” Warnock said.

“All these managers know exactly what they’re getting into when they sign up, then win a few games and start feeling more confident and powerful.

“And then, out of nowhere, they want everything to change, and they want even more power.”