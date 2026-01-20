Ex-Petroleum Minister, Alison-Madueke, In UK Court For Trial

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, yesterday appeared in a London court ahead of her full trial on bribery charges relating to her time as Nigeria’s oil minister, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

According to the report, preliminary proceedings, including technical matters and jury selection, began this week, with Alison-Madueke in attendance.

Alison-Madueke, who in office from 2010 to 2015, as the first woman oil minister in Nigeria and the first female president of the global oil cartel, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

She has been on bail since she was first arrested in London in October 2015, however, she has denied six charges against her. Alison-Madueke, was formally charged in 2023 by the UK’s National Crime Agency with offences of accepting bribes between 2011 to 2015.

“We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-millionpound contracts,” the NCA said at the time.

The NCA alleged that, Alison-Madueke benefitted from at least £100,000 ($134,000) in cash, chauffeurdriven cars, flights on private jets and the use of multiple London properties.