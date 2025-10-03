Ex-Perm Sec, Musa Takes Over As FCC’s Secretary

A former Permanent Secretary in Jigawa State, Mohammed Musa, has assumed office as Secretary of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Musa took over the reins of the FCC administrative position of the Commission from the Acting Secretary, Dr Mercy Ngunan Adura-Ozigis.

Adura-Ozigis took over the Acting position from Dr Chuks Okoli, who also acted when the Secretary of the Commission, Muhammadu Bello, voluntarily resigned.

Mohammed Musa was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in August as the substantive secretary of the Commission.

The handing over Ceremony took place today, 29th September 2025, at the Commission’s Headquarters with some members of the Commission’s Management in attendance.

Musa, a seasoned former Permanent Secretary, has a four-year tenure, which is renewable.

The former Permanent Secretary’s profile shows that he served with distinction as Permanent Secretary in no fewer than ten ministries and directorates in Jigawa State.

This includes: the Ministry of Housing, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, the Ministry for Local Government, the Ministry of Electricity and the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources in Jigawa State.

Also he served under the Directorates of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Directorates in the Office of the Head of Service, Chieftaincy, Religious Affairs, and Shari’a Implementation, among others.

In his career, he was entrusted with numerous special assignments and committee roles at both state and national levels. Notably, he served as:

Secretary, Kano State Petroleum Crisis Management Committee (1987), Secretary, Kano State Flood Disaster Committee (1989), Member, Sabon Gari Market Fire Disaster Investigation Committee (1991), Secretary, Jigawa State Handover Committee (1993 – during transition to civilian rule).

He also served as Chairman, Committee on Civil Service Rules and Regulations Review (2006) and Member, Jigawa State Vision 2020 Committee (2009), among several others.

His outstanding contributions earned him national and international recognition, including a Merit Award (2007) from the UK-based Partnership for Transforming Health Systems (PATHS – DFID) for his role in the Jigawa State Health Reforms Programme.

Muhammad Musa is a respected member of several professional bodies, including: The National Institute (mni), The Nigerian Institute of Management (MNIM), The Commonwealth Association of Public Administration and Management (CAPAM).

He is a seasoned technocrat with over three decades of experience in governance and public administration. He brings to every assignment integrity, diligence, and a deep passion for service delivery.