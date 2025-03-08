Ex-PDP Zonal Youth Leader Hails Lamido’s Interventions

Share

A former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Leader in Sokoto State, Sanusi Sarki, has commended Senator Ibrahim Lamido (APC Sokoto-East) for his intervention projects across the state.

Sarki described Lamido as a true democrat committed to ensuring a brighter future for the younger generation through exceptional commitments.

According to Sarki, Lamido’s active representation in the Senate has facilitated empowerment and support for constituents in education, health, infrastructure development, and tackling security challenges.

He noted that Lamido has sponsored indigent students from the eight local government areas, who are currently studying various professional courses within and outside the country.

Sarki praised Lamido’s commitment to developing his constituents and humanity, citing his resilience and passion for progress.

He highlighted that Lamido’s impact extends beyond Sokoto East Senatorial District, benefiting the entire state through various empowerment and support programs.

Lamido’s initiatives include providing solar-powered street lights, boreholes, road projects, and scholarships for students.

Sarki commended his consistency in fostering development and addressing community concerns, evident in education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and other tangible interventions.

