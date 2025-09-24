Ex-PDP Zonal Vice Chair Candidate Dumps Party For APC

Former zonal Vice Chairmanship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for North Central, Hon. Abraham Stephen Ajiya, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajiya, a chieftain of the PDP in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), lost in the August zonal congress of the party, and had challenged the outcome of the congress in court.

He said at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, that he chose to join the ruling party after “Bad and threatening experiences,” in the PDP, which he said, left with no choice but to seek a better platform where he would be valued.

“What makes one political party different from another is the name, logo, members, operators, structures, level of organisation, and reach,” he stated.

Ajiya said the PDP zonal congress in Jos, Plateau State fell “short of the practice of democracy as the election was predetermined by party leadership.

“The event further turned into a mere formality when the caucus and other leaders pressured me to step down for an unqualified candidate, which I refused.”

He disclosed that he challenged the congress at the PDP appeal panel, “but I never saw their meeting venue.

“I was later informed that the panel sat immediately after the election the same day, and gave their verdict, a practice which is unheard of.

“I later headed to seek redress at the ordinary court of law, but after due consultation, it became imperative to seek a new ground to further my political career.”

Ajiya, an indigene of Abuja, pledged support to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Christopher Maikalangu, describing the transformation agenda of the duo as a testament to the vision of a political party committed to ensuring the people benefit from the dividends of democracy.

“Today, I can announce to you that I have become a member of the APC, with a vision to make meaningful contributions and, add value to the good works the APC leadership is bringing to my people.

“The ruling party, we have seen, has assured the removal of fuel subsidy; it has also assured that the country has a new tax regime, as well as the ongoing electoral reforms and review of the constitution for a greater Nigeria.

“Obviously, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has shown that he is a fearless, great politician, who has the political will to stand on his promises without fear or favor. I welcome you all on board as we take Nigeria to greater heights”, he said.