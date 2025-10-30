Ex-PDP Spokesman, SDP, AA, Join APC In Ondo

The immediate past Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Kennedy Peretei, has led key opposition figures and political parties to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Apart from the PDP leaders, others, including the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Action Alliance (AA), were received into the APC with fanfare by the state chairman, Engr Ade Adetimehin. In his address, Peretei stated that the new entrants into the APC were ready to join forces with the APC for the benefit of the state’s citizens.

He described other political parties out of government as social clubs and no longer political parties. While he did not support a one-party state, Peretei, however, said the leadership of the opposition is not deliberate, coordinated, and focused on how to win elections and therefore form a government.

He said there is no justification for being in opposition. Consequently, he said, some of them in the Nigeria Workstation, a Grassroots Media Advocacy, Research and Strategy Group, comprising former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).