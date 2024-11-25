Ex-PDP Spokesman, Ologbondiyan Criticizes Tinubu’s Subsidy Removal

Share

Former spokesman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has slammed President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the removal of the fuel subsidy and floating of the naira.

Ologbondiyan who spoke on Monday described both policies as devastating to Nigeria’s economy.

He argued that a phased approach to subsidy removal with effective palliatives would have mitigated the impact on Nigerians.

The PDP Chieftain highlighted the soaring prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), which have risen from an average of N189 per litre in May 2023 to over N1000 per litre.

He criticized the administration’s focus on distributing subsidized rice instead of addressing the root issues through public transport reforms and other practical measures.

The PDP ex-spokesman’s remarks follow a weekend meeting of PDP governors, who urged Tinubu to implement economic reforms.

The National Executive Council (NEC) meeting was postponed until February 2025 to further discuss solutions.

Ologbondiyan emphasized the need for comprehensive tax reforms and lamented the deteriorating economic conditions.

He also noted that many Nigerians struggle to afford basic necessities.

Also, he accused both the APC government and PDP of failing to adequately address the country’s economic challenges.

The criticism adds to growing discontent over Tinubu’s policies, as Nigerians grapple with inflation, rising fuel prices, and a weakening naira.

