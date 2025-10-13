Ex-PDP Nat’l Sec, Udeh-Okoye Dumps Party

The former National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Udeh-Okoye, has announced his resignation from the opposition party, citing loss of values and ideals laid down by its founding fathers.

In his resignation letter to the Agbogugu Ward Chairman in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, he expressed appreciation to the party for the various opportunities he enjoyed during his time in the party, particularly serving as a member of the Enugu House of Assembly and as National Youth Leader.

Udeh-Okoye cast aspersion on the PDP for abandoning its principles of unity, justice, and equity, stating that it has deviated from its original mission as a champion of democratic governance in Nigeria.

However, he did not reveal his next political plans; he noted a desire to embark on a “progressive journey” focused on restoring democratic values.