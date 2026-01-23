The immediate past National Legal Adviser of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barrister Emmanuel Enoidem, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State.

Enoidem expressed appreciation to Governor Umo Eno for facilitating his reconciliation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, describing the intervention as instrumental to his decision to join the ruling party.

In response, Akpabio commended Governor Eno for fostering what he described as growing political unity in the state, noting that harmony and cooperation among political leaders would help fast-track development.

The Senate President spoke when the governor led a high-powered delegation of political stakeholders to formally inform him of Enoidem’s decision to align with the APC.

Enoidem previously served for eight years as a commissioner during Akpabio’s tenure as governor of Akwa Ibom State and later became the PDP’s National Legal Adviser. He also contested against Akpabio in the last senatorial election for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

Receiving the delegation at his residence in Uyo, Akpabio stressed that peace and unity were essential for the progress of the state, adding that political engagement should transcend electoral contests.

A statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the President of the Senate, Anietie Ekong, quoted Akpabio as saying that initiatives aimed at preventing conflict and promoting harmony were beneficial to Akwa Ibom.

Governor Eno said the delegation was in Uyo to officially notify the Senate President of Enoidem’s decision to join the APC, describing the move as part of broader efforts to strengthen political cooperation in the state.

He added that stakeholders in Akwa Ibom had resolved to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and work collectively to promote stability and development.

Enoidem described Governor Eno as a unifying leader and thanked him for his role in reconciling him with Akpabio. He said that despite past political differences, Akpabio remained his political leader and affirmed his readiness to work with him.

Enoidem is expected to be formally received into the APC at a rally scheduled to be held in Utu Etim Ekpo, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, on Friday, January 23.