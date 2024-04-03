Ex-PDP LG Chairmen Defect To APC

Some former local government area chairmen on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging their support for the party and to work for its victory in the September 21 gubernatorial election in the state. They are former Chairman of Etsako Central Local Government, John Osi Akhigbe; Dr Josie Ogedegbe, Igueben LGA; Frank Ilaboya for Owan West LGA; Andrew Osigwe for Owan East LGA; Napoleon Agbama (Uhunmwonde LGA; Scott Ogbemudia (Ovia North East); Austin Okoibhole (Esan North East); and Mrs Ruth Osahor for Esan West LGA. The former chairmen were previously in the APC, but defected with Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2020 to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They were received at the Benin residence of the leader of the party, Senator Adams Oshiomhole in company of the APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa, as well as the Acting State Chairman of the party, Emperor Jaret Tenebe. Receiving and welcoming them back to the party, Oshiomhole said: “On behalf of our state chairman, the APC family, and the governor in-waiting, Senator Monday Okpebholo and his deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, I am very honoured this morning to receive my men – these are people who God used me to mobilise into ACN and now APC.