Hon. Emmanuel Salako, former leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, said he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to the outstanding performance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former leader, who spoke with his supporters in Boluwaduro/Boripe State Constituency, Osun, encouraged residents to vote for their choice of government in the Osun 2026 governorship election.

New Telegraph reports that his defection took place at Otan Aiyegbaju on Wednesday, September 3.

He said, “People should forget about politics and give honour to whom it is due; President Tinubu has been performing wonders to keep the nation afloat in all ramifications.”

“It is not a doubt that the APC would control the next government in Osun State with what is on ground so far that the state PDP has become a mere carcass or a shadow of its old self, which has suffered from the defections of the pillars of the party to the APC.