Ex-PDP Chieftain, Olujimi Says ADC Not Properly Anchored

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has dismissed the viability of the coalition formed under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), arguing that the party lacks the political strength to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

On July 1, a coalition of political heavyweights—including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, former Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola, former Senate President David Mark, and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi—officially adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their platform for the 2027 general election.

As part of the coalition’s structure, Mark was named interim national chairman while Aregbesola was appointed secretary, with the group vowing to mobilise Nigerians to defeat President Bola Tinubu at the polls.

However, despite the stature of those involved, Senator Biodun Olujimi, on Thursday on Channels Television, said the ADC was not a party she could align with, insisting it lacked the capacity to be a serious contender in 2027.

“ADC could not have worked for me. All the leaders there are my friends and my leaders. But it is not properly anchored. The structures are not there. I had thought that if there would be a coalition, the coalition would be in the PDP, where the structures were very distinct and clear,”

“But nothing like that happened. I would now go from number two to number five and then start looking for structures at the unit level, at the ward level, at the local government level, and at the state level, when the primaries for the presidential election are just around the corner,” she added.