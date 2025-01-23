Ex-PDP Chieftain, Nwosu Joins YPP, Declares For Senate

Share

An aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra South senatorial bye-election, Prince Samben Nwosu, who recently resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has formally joined the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Nwosu, a frontline senatorial aspirant on the platform of the PDP, left his former party on January 6, 2025, over alleged unfair treatment and orchestrated embarrassments meted to him by “some political merchants within the party.”

The former Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (PCC) was officially received into YPP on Wednesday, January 22, in Nnewi, by the state executive committee of the party-led by the state Chairman of the party, Prince Moses Obi.

Speaking during the ceremony, Nwosu said his decision to pursue his senatorial ambition through the YPP umbrella was based on the party’s commitment to youth empowerment, good governance, and grassroots development; adding that he also shares the party’s vision of a Nigeria where every citizen has access to quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

He assured that as a member of the YPP, he would work closely with stakeholders across the senatorial district to develop and implement policies that would benefit the people; adding that he would prioritize transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in all his dealings – ensuring that every citizen has a voice and a stake in the collective progress.

He added, “Today, I stand before you with a message of hope and a new wave of leadership. I am thrilled to announce my membership in the Young Progressives Party (YPP), a party that shares my vision for a better Anambra South.

“As we gather here today, I am reminded of the immense potential that lies within our senatorial district. From the bustling markets of Nnewi to the fertile farmlands of Aguata, we have the resources, the talent, and the resilience to drive meaningful change.

“However, we all know that our district faces numerous challenges, from inadequate infrastructure to poor healthcare services. As your senatorial representative, I pledge to work tirelessly to address these challenges and create opportunities for growth and development.

“To my fellow party members, I offer my sincere gratitude for welcoming me into the YPP family. I look forward to working with you to build a stronger, more prosperous Anambra South.

“To the good people of Anambra South, I ask for your support and trust as we embark on this new journey together. Let us join hands to create a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and generations to come.”

Earlier, while welcoming the new entrant, the state chairman of YPP, Prince Moses Obi, described the senatorial aspirant as a golden fish that has no hiding place.

While expressing pleasure over Nwosu’s decision to pursue his senatorial ambition under his party platform, Obi noted that another YPP senator replacing late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in the person of Prince (Hon.) Samben Nwosu is almost sacrosanct. He urged party members, and the entire voters in Anambra South to rally around Nwosu, to make the dream become a reality.

