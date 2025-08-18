Ex-PDP Chairman, Ward Excos, LP Leaders Join APC In Ondo

A former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State, Hon Alaba Arogunmolase, and leaders of Labour Party (LP) have dumped their respective parties for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Apart from Arohunmolase, others included Chiefs Odeja, Giwa, Bolaji, and Ojo Akinniyi. Similarly, Prince Adeniyi Olanipekun and all PDP ward chairmen in Akoko North-West Local Government dumped the PDP for the APC

The decampees, who came in their hundreds, said their decision resulted from the purposeful leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the grassroots mobilisation efforts of Dr. Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior.

They eulogised the good works of the Interior Minister for making Akoko land, particularly Oke Agbe, the headquarters of Akoko North-West Local Government Area, proud, stressing that his achievements inspired their decision to pitch their tent with the APC.

The state APC chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, on behalf of the ruling party, received the defectors from the PDP, the Labour Party, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) into the APC

The event, held at the Motor Park in Oke Agbe-Akoko, attracted party leaders, community stakeholders, youths, and women across the Akoko axis, signalling the increasing popularity of the ruling party in the state.

Adetimehin received the defectors alongside members of the State Executive Committee, the local government chairman of the APC, Hon. Kehinde Obanla, popularly, and Asiwaju Olumuyiwa Asagunla, who represented the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Asagunlas, also the Director General of the Asiwaju Mandate Group, welcomed the new entrants and assured them of a level playing ground in the APC family.

According to him, “What we are witnessing today is a demonstration of faith in the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who, through the Renewed Hope Agenda, has begun to deliver tangible dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“The APC is a home of progress, development, and inclusiveness, and I assure you all that your decision to join us today is a step into a brighter and more rewarding political future.

“The Minister, who facilitated and sponsored your decampin,g is honoured by your decision and appreciates that you responded positively to his consultations.”

He said that with President Tinubu’s people-centred governance, the country was already on the path of economic rejuvenation, security reforms, and infrastructural renewal.

He urged the decampees to remain steadfast in supporting the administration for the greater good of all.

He admonished the decampees to spread the news of the good work of the present administration towards a better outing in the 2027 election.

Adetimehin asked the new entrants into the APC to preach the gospel of the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu to the residents of their respective communities.

The APC chairman said all new members have the same rights and privileges as those who started the party, as they would not be discriminated against.