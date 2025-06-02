Ex-PDP Chairman Named ADC Dep Governorship Candidate In Anambra

Share

In a dramatic twist in Anambra’s political landscape, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, has been unveiled as the running mate to Mr. John Nwosu, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the upcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

The announcement came as Mr. Nwosu received his Certificate of Return from the ADC leadership, marking the official commencement of his campaign alongside Nwobu under the party’s banner.

“It is with deep humility and profound gratitude that I stand before you today to receive this Certificate of Return, alongside my able running mate, Chief, Sir, Dr. Geoffrey Ndubuisi Nwobu,” Nwosu declared in a statement. “This is not just a celebration of victory, but a solemn call to duty.”

Describing the ticket as a “credible alternative” to the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Nwosu emphasized that their joint candidature represents a historical moment and a bold step towards reclaiming the state’s leadership in the interest of the people.

“We are conscious of the needs and unmet needs of Anambra people,” he said. “As such, we are committed to building a government anchored on transparency, accountability, inclusivity, and sustainable development.”

Nwosu added that the duo’s priority would be to deliver the dividends of democracy across all parts of the state. “We are obligated to listen to your voices, uphold your rights, and work tirelessly for the good of our dear state.”

Extending a message of unity, he thanked supporters while calling on others to join hands in pursuit of a common goal. “To all who supported this journey, we thank you. To those who did not, we extend a hand of fellowship. Now is the time to come together for the good of all, most especially for the good of Anambra people.”

