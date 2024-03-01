Ex-PDP Chairman, 22 Others Abducted As Gunmen Attack Abuja

Forty gunmen reportedly raided the Kawu Community in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), kidnapping 23 people, including former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Chairman, Alhaji Alhassan Sidi Kawu.

New Telegraph reports that the abduction occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 29.

The attackers, who purportedly arrived from the Kuyeri Forest in Kaduna State the day before, targeted the Kawu Community, which straddles boundaries with Kaduna and Niger states.

Abdulmumini Zakari, Deputy Speaker of the Bwari Area Council and councillor representing the affected community, revealed that the assailants were divided into groups.

He claimed that several people broke into the palace of the District Head, Alhaji Abdurrahman Danjuma Ali, and kidnapped his son, Lukman, and his freshly married wife.

Others targeted the compound of Alhaji Alhassan Sidi Kawu, the Marafa of Kawu and a former PDP Chairman of Kawu Ward. The gunmen kidnapped him and his four children.

Sarkin Pawan Kawu, Gambo Pawa, and his two wives, as well as some children, were among those who died.