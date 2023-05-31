Ex-PDP chair, Obiokoye, becomes Anambra APGA chair

Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Ifeatu Obiokoye, has emerged as the state Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Obiokoye’s emergence was sequel to a unanimous decision by the 15 other aspirants to step down for him at the party’s state congress in Awka, Anambra State.

New Telegraph gathered that eight aspirants had concluded arrangements to step down for Obiokoye prior to the commencement of the congress.

At the event, each of the aspirants spoke openly announcing their decision to step down for Obi Okoye and this was endorsed by the delegates for the election.

Prior to his emergence, Obiokoye was the National Publicity Secretary of APGA and later Special Adviser on political matters to a former Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano.