Ex-PDP Aspirant Charges Tinubu On Economic Hardship

A former Presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze has lampooned President Bola Tinubu regarding the economic challenges Nigeria is facing, urging him to take responsibility and find solutions to the hardship.

Anakwenze in a statement issued on Wednesday stressed the need to tackle the growing insecurity and economic challenges in the country, which has been a major concern for citizens.

He said the pressing economic challenges and the hike in fuel pump prices need to be tackled, urging the President to implement measures to alleviate the burden on the Nigerian people.

READ ALSO:

He said: “President Tinubu must step up and take responsibility for the economic struggles our nation is facing.

“Nigeria deserves a leader who will tackle the economic challenges head-on, and President Tinubu must rise to the occasion.

“We cannot afford to have a leader who shies away from the economic realities of our country. President Tinubu must show decisive action.”.