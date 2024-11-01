Ex-Oyo Lawmaker, Eesuola Is Dead

Share

A former lawmaker in Oyo State, Hon. Hamid Babatunde Eesuola is dead.

Eesuola, who served the Atiba State Constituency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), died on Thursday, October 31 in Ibadan, the state capital, following a brief illness.

New Telegraph gathered that Eesuola was in his final stages of completing his doctoral studies at the Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan, at the time of his passing.

Prior to his death, Eesuola also held the position of Chairman of the Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYCSDA).

READ ALSO:

Engineer Seun Adesiji, the National Vice President of the Alaafin High School Alumni Association, confirmed the news of Eesuola’s death, saying he was a distinguished member of the association.

“Yes, I can confirm that Hon. Eesuola passed on this morning in Ibadan,” he said.

A former Caretaker Chairman of the Surulere North Local Council Development Area, Hon Mohammed Sarafadeen, has also verified the passing of the former lawmaker.

In a post shared on his Facebook page on Friday, Sarafadeen offered prayers to God, asking for eternal rest for the deceased.

“May Almighty Allah forgive your shortcomings and grant you Aljanah. RIP my brother, Hon. Eesuola,” Sarafadeen prayed.

Share

Please follow and like us: