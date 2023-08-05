Ex-Oyo CJ, Adeniji Celebrates 74th Birthday With Correctional Centre Inmates

Former Chief Judge of Oyo State, Hon. Justice Badejoko Olateju Adeniji, on Saturday, celebrated her 74th birthday with inmates of the Agodi Correctional Centre, Oyo State, where she provided no fewer than 800 inmates with food items and gifts.

Adeniji advised the inmates not to despair over their situation, but to put their trust in God to regain freedom, while equally stressing the need for them to hold on to the word of God.

She thanked the Prison officials led by its Deputy Comptroller, 2IC, Agodi Correctional Centre, Oladepo Ahmed, for giving her the opportunity to celebrate her birthday with the inmates.

The Ex-CJ warned the freed inmates to desist from acts that could potentially bring them back to prison. She said she will not stop contributing to the welfare of the inmates.

The Emeritus Chief Judge, whose birthday event was graced by the clerics, family members, and friends, advised the inmates to turn a new leaf after the terms of their imprisonment. She noted that she was very familiar with the Agodi Correctional Centre having retired as a Chief Judge of the State nine years ago.

Adeniji said that she had encountered many of the inmates she pardoned during her days as Chief Judge, outside the prison, saying others could regain freedom with the help of God.

The Deputy Controller, Oladepo Ahmed and the Chaplain, Liberty Church, Sunday Osakwe congratulated the celebrant on her 74th birthday anniversary, commending her for celebrating with the inmates, eulogizing her strides while she was in active service as the Chief Judge of Oyo State.

They appealed to the current Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Iyabo Yerima, to decongest the Correctional Centre by assisting some of those convicted through the Prerogative of Mercy to regain freedom having spent ¼ of their sentence term in prison.