Ex-Oyo CJ, Adekola Dies At 94

Former Chief Judge (CJ) of Oyo State, Hon. Justice Adekola Nurudeen Olalekan, has passed away at the age of 94.

His death was announced in s statement issued on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

”It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a distinguished member of our community, Justice Nurudeen Olalekan Adekola, of Cassia Street, Alalubosa GRA, Ibadan.

“He is survived by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren, who are left to mourn the loss of a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

“We pray that God grants his soul eternal rest and comfort his family during this difficult time.

“His legacy as a respected jurist and pillar of our community will be deeply missed. May his memory be a blessing to us all,” the statement read.

As a respected legal scholar, Justice Adekola played a significant role in legal literature.

He was the Secretary of the Law Reporting Committee for the Oyo State High Court (1976–1979) and a member of the Editorial Board of Evans Publishing Company (1979–1985).

He also served as President of the Magistrates’ Association of Nigeria from 1976 to 1977.

In recognition of his contributions to Nigeria’s legal landscape, a collection of essays titled: “Topical Issues in Nigerian Law”, edited by Luqman Laoye and John O.A. Akintayo, was published in his honor.

Justice Adekola is survived by his wife, Sekinat Olapeju Adekola Animashaun, six children, and grandchildren.

