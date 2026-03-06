Ex-Osun SSG Felicitates Deji Adeleke At 69

A chieftain of the Accord Party and former Secretary to the Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, has felicitated renowned businessman and philanthropist, Dr Deji Adeleke, on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

In a congratulatory message made available to New Telegraph by his media office, Adeoti described Dr Adeleke as a distinguished entrepreneur, a compassionate philanthropist, and a pride of the state whose contributions to economic development and human capital advancement continue to impact lives across Nigeria.

Adeoti particularly commended the founder of Adeleke University for his remarkable commitment to education and youth empowerment, noting that the institution has become a beacon of learning and opportunity for many Nigerian students.

According to him, Dr Adeleke’s investments in business, education, and philanthropy reflect his deep passion for societal progress and national development.

“Dr Deji Adeleke has distinguished himself as a man of vision and generosity whose life and achievements continue to inspire many. His dedication to uplifting people and supporting educational development remains commendable,” Adeoti stated.

The Iwo-born politician prayed for continued good health, strength, and greater accomplishments for Dr Adeleke as he celebrates another milestone.