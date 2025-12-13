Ex-Osun SSG, Adeoti, Denies Defection To APC

A former Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, has denied reports making the rounds suggesting that he has rejoined the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by his media office yesterday in Osogbo, the state capital. According to the statement made available to the Saturday Telegraph, Adeoti said the report remains in the imaginations of the writer or his sponsors.

While debunking the contents of the report, Adeoti stressed that he was equally surprised by the news contents, as he has no plan at the moment to rejoin the APC.

“Just like every one of my supporters, I was equally surprised to see the report of my rejoining the APC, as there was no time I informed anyone of my decision to rejoin the APC.

“Since the news went viral, I have been bombarded with calls from all my supporters in the country and those in the diaspora.”

He therefore advised journalists to fact-check all their information before going public with it. Alhaji Adeoti, however, called on his numerous supporters to disregard such news and remain calm, as nothing has changed since his last meeting with them.