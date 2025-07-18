Ex-Osun PDP Chair Backs Adeleke’s Defection To APC

The immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, has thrown his weight behind Governor Ademola Adeleke’s rumoured defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as one driven by the larger interest of the Yoruba race and national unity.

Dr. Akindele said opposition to the alignment is rooted in selfishness, warning that such resistance undermines the strategic importance of unity in securing President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Speaking in a statement made available to New Telegraph on Friday in Osogbo, Akindele stressed that Governor Adeleke’s potential move to the APC would significantly strengthen the party’s political base in the Southwest, particularly in Osun State.

“In politics, it’s all about numbers. Governor Adeleke’s entrance into the APC adds real electoral value. Since 2017, he has consistently won elections, buoyed by massive public goodwill. His influence is undeniable,” Akindele said.

“You may disagree with him, but the truth even in Abuja is that the people are with Governor Adeleke. His inclusion in the APC fold will further fortify the party, especially in light of the growing threat from the ADC to President Tinubu’s re-election.”

The former PDP leader urged Osun APC members resisting Adeleke’s entry to look beyond personal interests and embrace the bigger picture, ensuring President Tinubu returns in 2027 to consolidate ongoing reforms.

“This is not the time for narrow ambitions. President Tinubu is the lifeline of Osun APC, and his political calculations must be respected. Attempting to derail his strategy amounts to a slight against him,” Akindele added.