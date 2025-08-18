Ex-Osun Deputy Gov Urges Residents To Partake In CVR Exercise

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Otunba Titi Tomori-Ponnle, has called on all eligible residents, especially members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Nigerians at large, to take part in the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the electoral umpire fixed Monday, 18 August 2025, for the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

Speaking, Tomori-Ponnle advised Nigerians to register, update their details, transfer polling units if necessary, or replace lost/damaged PVCs in order to participate in the forthcoming elections.

The former deputy governor, in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Monday, noted that timely registration prevents last-minute rush and ensures smoother accreditation on election day.

According to her, “Democracy works when citizens show up and participate in the process. I urge every eligible Osun resident, especially members of our party, APC, and Nigerians across the country, to register, update your details, transfer your polling unit if necessary, or replace lost/damaged PVCs.”

The Osogbo-born grassroots politician appealed to the community, youth, women, traditional and religious leaders to mobilise first-time voters and those needing updates to visit www.cvr.inecnigeria.org for the online registration and visit INEC offices and designated registration centres across Osun and Nigeria.

“Let us turn out peacefully, follow the guidelines, and complete the process in order for us to return our party, APC to power in Osun come 2026 and re-elect President Bola Tinubu ìn 2027 under our party, APC. A mandate not exercised is a mandate surrendered”, Tomori-Ponnle added.

However, the statement also explained that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will start online registration on Monday, 18th August, 2025, while the physical registration begins on the 25th August, 2025, for the eligible residents to participate.