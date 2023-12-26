Ex-Osun Commissioner, Remi Wilson Is Dead

Osun State’s former Commissioner of Finance, Remi Wilson has reportedly passed away.

Wilson passed away at her house in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area of the State in the early hours of Tuesday, December 26, according to information obtained by NEW TELEGRAPH.

She celebrated Christmas Day with a few visitors who stayed at her house until late in the evening, according to a source.

READ ALSO:

“She was active till 9:00 pm yesterday (Monday). She had guests at her house till late and no one noticed any sign of sickness. Everything happened around 4:00 am this morning,” the source added.

Under former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola’s administration, Wilson served as Commissioner for Finance and then as Commissioner for Women’s Affairs.

She had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) prior to her death.