Ex-OOU VC, Olaitan, Passes On At 60

Professor Wale Are Olaitan, former Vice Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), formerly Ogun State University (OSU), Ago Iwoye, has passed on at the age of 60 years after battling a prolonged illness since 2020.

The distinguished academic and advocate for social justice, died on Monday, leaving a legacy of excellence in education and leadership.

Born in September 1964 in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, Olaitan was a renowned scholar who dedicated his life to societal betterment.

He earned his undergraduate degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and furthered his studies in Criminology and Criminal Justice at the Griffith University, Australia.

His career was marked by a deep commitment to social change, beginning with his tenure as Vice President of the Students’ Union during his undergraduate years. He later became actively involved in the political movement that heralded Nigeria’s return to democracy.

