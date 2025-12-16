Ex-Ondo Speaker Endorses Tinubu, Praises Aiyedatiwa’s Leadership Style

The Director-General of Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) and former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Victor Olabimtan, has urged Nigerians to rally support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, commending the President’s efforts to improve the welfare of citizens and lay a solid foundation for youth development.

Olabimtan also lauded Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his leadership style and for appointing him as the state coordinator of the RHA.

He revealed that the organization will soon be launched across local governments, with coordinators at the local, ward, and unit levels inaugurated in sequence to facilitate nationwide dissemination of information on the government’s policies.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda (RHA) is not a campaign; our duty is to disseminate truthful information and educate Nigerians on where we were, where we are, and where we are heading,” Olabimtan said. He explained that the RHA aims to enhance public awareness of the federal government’s reforms and opportunities under President Tinubu’s administration, ensuring citizens are well-informed about ongoing programs and initiatives.

According to Olabimtan, the RHA will conduct town-hall meetings, roadshows, market engagements, faith community visits, and neighborhood dialogues to translate government initiatives into practical information for citizens.

The project is designed to strengthen party outreach, foster civic participation, and create a functional interface between the government and communities.

Olabimtan highlighted the tangible successes of the Renewed Hope Agenda, including improvements in the economy, infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and the government’s educational loan policy.

He noted ongoing projects such as over 400 road constructions nationwide, including the Lagos-Calabar superhighway passing through Ondo State, as well as increased investors’ confidence and the easing of travel and daily living challenges.

He emphasized that President Tinubu’s efforts at the federal level align with Governor Aiyedatiwa’s initiatives to industrialize Ondo State, improve infrastructure, and attract long-term projects such as a refinery and seaport.

Olabimtan stressed that Ondo State’s leadership is fully committed to spreading awareness of the Tinubu administration’s accomplishments to ensure citizens recognize the foundation being laid for a better future.

Olabimtan urged Ondo residents to support both Governor Aiyedatiwa and the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in promoting the administration’s achievements, reinforcing the commitment to sustained development, and consolidating support for President Tinubu across the state.