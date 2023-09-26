Ex-Ondo Lawmakers Warn Assembly Against Impeachment Of Dep Gov

No fewer than 18 former lawmakers in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have cautioned the Ondo State House of Assembly against carrying out impeachment proceedings on the State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The former lawmakers who addressed the media on Tuesday said the impeachment proceeding is capable of heating the polity and may lead to a breakdown of law and order.

They cautioned that the sanctity of the legislature should not be dragged into what they termed a ridiculous plot of impeaching Aiyedatiwa.

The former lawmakers who spoke under the auspices of the Coalition of Concerned Ex-Lawmakers said the Ondo Assembly should

rise above every reproach and distraction.

Speaking at a press conference in Akure, Hon Abiodun Jerome said it was unfortunate that the impeachment proceeding was the priority of the lawmakers amongst the myriads of critical issues confronting the state.

Jerome said the Assembly has set itself up for public ridicule if it continues to ignore the material fact at its disposal as to how public procurement works.

He said, “We believe this issue is not about the Governor or his Deputy but about the integrity of our dear Sunshine State, Ondo State, and its people.

“We are sure allegations like these should not stand unless the allegations are served with the evidence that proves them.

“So, claiming that Aiyedatiwa wants to purchase a vehicle for personal use is just calling a dog a bad name to hang it This is the same Assembly that has not got the balls to confront the State Executives Arm to give account of how it expended the N2 billion palliative fund from the FG.

“The Assembly must be very careful from turning themselves into a puppet in the hand of some desperate politicians.

“It is on this note that we challenge the present Assembly not to endorse a bad precedence by going ahead with this planned impeachment of the Deputy Governor.”