Ex-Ondo Governor, Gen Opaleye Is Dead

A former military Governor of old Ondo State, Major General Ekundayo Babakayode Opaleye (rtd), is dead.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that General Opaleye died of a heart attack in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, in the early hours of Saturday, November 18.

Prior to his death, he was military governor of old Ondo State (before the creation of present-day Ekiti State) from August 1986 to December 1987, during the regime of Military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

He took over from Admiral Mike Akhigbe of blessed memory before handing over to Commodore Olabode George.

Until his death this Saturday, November 18, 2023, he was the Balogun Erunmu of Owu, Abeokuta, Ogun State.