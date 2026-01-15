Ex-Ondo Dep Gov Resigns From PDP, Set To Join APC

A former Deputy Governor of Ondo State and Nigeria’s ambassador to Uganda, Otunba Omolade Oluwateru, has resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Oluwateru served as Deputy Governor under the late Governor Olusegun Agagu from 2003 to 2009, until the Court of Appeal nullified the election that brought them into office.

Speaking during the celebration of his 79th birthday in Akure, the state capital, Oluwateru, a PDP member since its formation in 1998, blamed the ongoing crisis in the party for his decision to quit.

Although he has not officially chosen his next political platform, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Ade Adetimehin, expressed readiness to welcome him, describing Oluwateru as a “true progressive.”

Explaining his defection, Oluwateru said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reduced PDP to rubble, making its survival unfeasible.

“As a responsible person, I cannot continue in the party. I have been there since 1998. I have never left a party. But as it is, only a few people will stay where the roof of the house is completely blown off, with no cover at all. I have already written my resignation letter and submitted it to the chairman of my ward,” he stated.

On the possibility of joining the APC, Oluwateru said:

“It is possible, it may not be—but give me a chance. I have consulted with my people. Talking to them, because if you see the crowd here, this is largely an APC crowd. There are PDP members too, including women leaders. There are also many who are not aligned to any political party. I will consider the party my people are aligned with and make my decision known to the people of the state in two weeks.”

Adetimehin, in his remarks, expressed confidence that Oluwateru would soon join the APC:

“Ambassador Omolade Oluwateru is a man of principle and integrity. When you say ‘Omaluwabi,’ he embodies it. I thank God he is coming into the fold of progressives. He will add tremendous value to Ondo State politics.

“He was the only deputy governor under Agagu who never rocked the boat and has remained loyal to his late boss’s philosophy. His decision to shift allegiance shows his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his transformative agenda. He is respected by all, and his coming to the APC will strengthen our party and contribute to national progress.”

The Director General of the Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG), Asiwaju Muyiwa Asagunla, also praised Oluwateru’s integrity and humility, noting that his defection would benefit both the APC and the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Asagunla added that Oluwateru left the PDP because he foresaw the party’s imminent decline.