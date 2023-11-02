Ex-Ohanaeze Leader, Nwabueze Gave His All To Nigeria – Metchie

…Condoles with apex Igbo group

The Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Union (ASATU), Ambassador John Metchie, has expressed sadness over the demise of Prof. Ben Nwabueze, a former Secretary General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Metchie, who is also the African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), condoled the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, His Excellency, High Chief, Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the entire leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization and the global Igbo community, both at home and in the Diaspora, on the demise of the well-respected legal luminary.

Metchie, who doubles as the President-General of the Umueri community, described Prof. Nwabueze as an uncommon professional, who distinguished himself in the legal profession throughout the many years he practised both in Nigeria and across the world and transcended beyond, without blemish.

Metchie said that as a former Federal Minister, constitutional lawyer, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and author of many books and essays, the late Prof. Nwabueze dedicated his entire life to serving humanity rather than himself.